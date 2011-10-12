Building a Roadmap for Health Outcomes Liaison Career Advancement

With payers continually tightening healthcare budgets in the U.S., Europe and globally, a new position is gaining prominence in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries — health outcomes liaisons (HOLs). HOLs are field-based teams charged with calling on payers to discuss the health economics potential of a company’s brands. While still a relatively new function at most companies, there are a handful of these teams already maturing and needing to differentiate between new hires and experienced HOLs. Unfortunately, most companies do not yet know where to start in plotting health outcomes liaison career advancement.

“There’s a brick wall as far as advancement,” explained an interviewed executive from a top pharma company. This brick wall is true for the outcomes liaisons as well as the HOL managers themselves. Companies that lack clear career opportunities leave their teams vulnerable to talent exodus as high quality HOLs leave to work at other companies where advancement has been scripted.

There is little doubt that HOLs know that they are at a premium within the industry. Interviews with health outcomes liaisons reveal that headhunters call nonstop, looking for the hard-to-find combination of scientifically and economically educated, clinically experienced, strong communicators that prefer working in the field. As one interviewed HOL manager said, “How do I know recruiters are calling them? Because they call me all the time.” This manager, fortunately, benefits from a company that has already set up a potential career track for new hires.

For other companies looking for a place to start, CEI analysts identified the following five potential career tracks:

Management track . Provide the standard management track present in other functions. As the team grows, management will include the overall team manager in addition to regional-level managers.

. Provide the standard management track present in other functions. As the team grows, management will include the overall team manager in addition to regional-level managers. Formally differentiated regional and national roles . Establish separate roles for HOLs focused on regional-level payers and HOLs focused on national-level payers. If possible, separate the levels by pay and degree of independence, giving more control over payer relationship strategy to the national HOLs.

. Establish separate roles for HOLs focused on regional-level payers and HOLs focused on national-level payers. If possible, separate the levels by pay and degree of independence, giving more control over payer relationship strategy to the national HOLs. Non-management advisory roles . Recognize high-performing HOLs with additional responsibilities and a title that distinguishes them from other HOLs. One possibility for a non-management advisory role is one that manages the collection and dissemination of competitive intelligence and provides strategic insight for the HOL group’s use of competitive intelligence.

. Recognize high-performing HOLs with additional responsibilities and a title that distinguishes them from other HOLs. One possibility for a non-management advisory role is one that manages the collection and dissemination of competitive intelligence and provides strategic insight for the HOL group’s use of competitive intelligence. Therapeutic area distinction . Separate HOLs into therapeutic areas by experience. One company places new hires into primary care disease areas and moves more experienced HOLs into specialized areas such as oncology.

. Separate HOLs into therapeutic areas by experience. One company places new hires into primary care disease areas and moves more experienced HOLs into specialized areas such as oncology. Tracks that lead into other internal functions. Though not recommended as the main career track because it promotes continual team turnover, a track that sends research-savvy HOLs into the global health outcomes team to design and implement outcomes research studies will always be needed.

Few, if any companies, will utilize all five of these tracks, which is perfectly acceptable – the strategy must fit with corporate culture to be successful. What matters most is setting up clear guidelines so that new and experienced HOLs alike can project their future at a company and not eagerly anticipate phone calls from the ever-present headhunters.