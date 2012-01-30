Six Tips to Help Build the Ideal Thought Leader Database

As the industry awaits the release of the delayed Sunshine Act guidelines, pharmaceutical and medical device companies are benefiting from the extra time by reviewing current physician payment reporting structures and tightening their documentation procedures. “Every company, no matter how large or small, needs a tracking and reporting system capable of handling all of the Sunshine Act’s requirements now,” said Elio Evangelista, director of research at Cutting Edge Information. “The largest companiesare ahead of the pack. Most already have sophisticated databases in place, as well as the IT infrastructure and personnel to support the documentation requirements.”

Cutting Edge Information’s report, “KOL Fair-Market Value and Aggregate Spend,” serves as a guidebook to companies working to comply with the reporting requirements of the Physician Payment Sunshine Act while meeting the needs of physicians and internal stakeholders. Based on interviews conducted with medical affairs executives across the industry, Cutting Edge Information recommends the following fundamentals when constructing a KOL database: