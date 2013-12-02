Clinical Teams Should Re-Think Risk-Based Monitoring Costs to Improve Their Bottom Line

Often, news surrounding the clinical development process seems pretty grim. R&D budgets are being slashed, promising new compounds fall short in late-stage trials, patients struggle to find and enroll in a study that has the potential to heal them. Despite all of these challenges, there is a great deal of hope within the clinical pipeline. Researchers are moving closer and closer to finding cures and therapies for debilitating diseases such as malaria and hepatitis C. An increased focus on patient-centricity helps recruit and retain patients who often may not have an opportunity for care. And even within the costly world of clinical trials, innovative developments are improving the bottom line. One such innovation is risk-based monitoring (RBM).

Better Potential ROI for Risk-Based Monitoring Costs?

RBM has the potential to slash clinical trial costs and better protect data integrity. This may sound too good to be true, and many clinical teams have shied away from embracing RBM in fear of damaging study results. Recent FDA guidance, however, addresses and dispels many of these hesitations. Instead, the agency encourages the implementation of risk-based monitoring as a “dynamic, more readily facilitating continual improvement in trial conduct and oversight.” So how should clinical trial teams approach the shift from traditional source data verification to RBM?

First, it is important to nail down an understanding of RBM. Many clinical researchers fear that their studies will be invalidated if they rely on RBM; however, using it does not imply less monitoring. Rather, it focuses on monitoring the most critical elements of a study design. This focus can include site-specific risk, data that is particularly vulnerable to corruption or essential to the study holding up to regulatory standards. Even more importantly, risk-based monitoring can quickly identify threats to patient safety if executed correctly.

Successful RBM is contingent on proper risk identification. Research teams must develop a way to recognize and address fragile areas where safety or data quality may be jeopardized. From there, they can develop a strategic plan to mitigate risk through targeted monitoring. This plan should also include a protocol for how to promptly respond to data corruption, safety breaches, or other errors. RBM creates the opportunity for individual trial teams to tailor a monitoring plan to fit the unique needs of their studies, sites and subjects. This customization allows for a more efficient use of resources. On-site monitoring eats up 25–30% of the overall cost of clinical trials, and proponents of RBM project that the investment in risk-based monitoring costs will return an overall reduction in this expense of 15–20%.

Although challenges such as technological advancement and shaking up the status quo surround RBM, much of the reluctance toward this innovation is based on misconceptions about its efficacy at identifying, targeting and reducing risk. As clinical trials seek to save money wherever possible as they adhere to stringent regulatory demands, risk-based monitoring is a great opportunity to preserve data and promote safety. Encouraging guidance from the FDA will likely increase the use of RBM, and clinical teams can maintain their competitive edge by including strategic use of targeted monitoring.