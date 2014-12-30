Health Outcomes, Patient-Reported Outcomes and Real-World Data Most Preferred Forms of Big Data

Because of the varied nature of pharmaceutical Big Data, companies have access to information capable of supporting a number of goals throughout products’ lifecycles. Teams companywide are able to implement prospective studies to support clinical trials, impact reimbursement conversations with payers and demonstrate product effectiveness. Data usage for these prospective studies varies depending on the teams’ goals and available information.

When Cutting Edge Information surveyed life sciences companies, health outcomes, patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and real-world data consistently rank as most preferred sources of Big Data across all company types. For many companies, these data types are invaluable to prospective Big Data strategies. These data can be implemented across a wide range of applications — from clinical trial support to medical science liaison (MSL) relationship targeting. These data are also readily available as teams begin to undertake prospective initiatives — typically during or after Phase 3 trials.

Though third in terms of overall preference, real-world data play a key role in Big Data strategies for many companies. One Top 50 executive explained that these data are particularly versatile — especially as the company works with translational medicine. The executive told our interviewers, “We’ve invested quite a bit into a Big Data strategy that involves real-world data. In theory, we’re using it both prospectively and retrospectively.”

This finding appears among several others in Cutting Edge Information’s Pharma Forecasting Guide 2015. In this annual white paper, Cutting Edge Information presents its trendiest, most future-looking findings gathered from its numerous research reports developed over 2014. The report looks back at what CEI learned in the past year and emphasizes the most forward-looking practices suggested to us by industry executives.