 Health Outcomes, PROs and Real-World Data Drive Big Data
linkedin
rss
68 TW Alexander Dr. RTP, NC 27709
+1 (919)-403-6583
+1 (919)-433-0220
support@cuttingedgeinfo.com

Health Outcomes, Patient-Reported Outcomes and Real-World Data Most Preferred Forms of Big Data

Because of the varied nature of pharmaceutical Big Data, companies have access to information capable of supporting a number of goals throughout products’ lifecycles.  Teams companywide are able to implement prospective studies to support clinical trials, impact reimbursement conversations with payers and demonstrate product effectiveness.  Data usage for these prospective studies varies depending on the teams’ goals and available information.

When Cutting Edge Information surveyed life sciences companies, health outcomes, patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and real-world data consistently rank as most preferred sources of Big Data across all company types.  For many companies, these data types are invaluable to prospective Big Data strategies.  These data can be implemented across a wide range of applications — from clinical trial support to medical science liaison (MSL) relationship targeting.  These data are also readily available as teams begin to undertake prospective initiatives — typically during or after Phase 3 trials.

Though third in terms of overall preference, real-world data play a key role in Big Data strategies for many companies.  One Top 50 executive explained that these data are particularly versatile — especially as the company works with translational medicine.  The executive told our interviewers, “We’ve invested quite a bit into a Big Data strategy that involves real-world data.  In theory, we’re using it both prospectively and retrospectively.”

This finding appears among several others in Cutting Edge Information’s Pharma Forecasting Guide 2015.  In this annual white paper, Cutting Edge Information presents its trendiest, most future-looking findings gathered from its numerous research reports developed over 2014.  The report looks back at what CEI learned in the past year and emphasizes the most forward-looking practices suggested to us by industry executives.

David Richardson
Senior Director of FMV Services
919-433-0216
Send Message
RELATED PRODUCTS
Sale! market access library benchmarks
Market Access Library
|
$25,000.00 $15,000.00
Add to cart
global market access
Global Market Access Strategies
$6,495.00
Add to cart
Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing cover
Pharmaceutical Launch Sequencing
$4,895.00
Add to cart
Adam Bianchi
December 30, 2014 in Market Access, Patient-Reported Outcomes
December 30, 2014
||||

Related Posts

Natalie DeMasi Research Team Leader
Biosimilars, Biobetters and Captain America: The Future of Biosimilars in a World of Biobetters
July 31, 2014
Natalie DeMasi Research Team Leader
Account Manager Time Management
April 20, 2015
US Government Drug Reimbursement is Barometer for Wider Market Success
December 5, 2014