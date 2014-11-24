Track IIT Approval Timelines to Avoid Delays and Improve Team Value

Investigator-initiated trial (IIT) teams constantly strive to prove value to their companies. In today’s pharmaceutical environment, it is not enough to merely approve trials suited to company research objectives. Rather, teams must approve these trials and negotiate clinical trial agreements (CTAs) efficiently. Delays in IIT approval timelines can:

Reduce the value of an IIT. Drawn-out approval timelines may delay research by months – if not a year. By the time the trial data get published, they may be outdated or irrelevant to the product’s current market situation. Delays will certainly reduce the value provided by IIT data to lifetime product value.

Stall corporate research objectives. Similarly, companies depend on IITs to fill gaps in their product research. The longer it takes for an IIT to get up and running, the longer the company – and physicians and patients – wait for important data.

Expend company resources. IIT teams that linger in evaluation meetings or get tied up in CTA negotiations increase the costs of operating an IIT program. Efficient teams will save companies money and bolster their value proposition to the company.

Frustrate investigators. Physicians submitting IIT proposals will form an opinion about the company based on how the IIT team treats them during the approval process. Most investigators are reasonable when awaiting a decision, but IIT teams will leave a good impression if they respond to investigators as quickly as possible.

A major step in shortening IIT approval timelines is for medical affairs teams to understand more precisely how long their current processes take. For example, the Cutting Edge Information research team found that it takes IIT teams an average of 21.9 days to bring a submitted IIT concept proposal to the evaluation committee for review (Figure 1). Once a team tracks the number of days it spends moving an IIT proposal between the different stages of approval, it can compare its results to industry benchmarks and identify which stages need to be expedited to improve IIT approval timelines.

Figure 1: Number of Days Spent from IIT Concept Submission to IIT Concept Review