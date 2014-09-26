Three Successful Late-Stage Pharma Lifecycle Management Tactics

When a drug first hits the market, lifecycle management (LCM) teams have a host of weapons in their arsenal to increase market share. As that same drug approaches patent expiry, the choices become more limited. But all hope is not lost! Here are three late-stage pharma lifecycle management tactics highlighted in our new report with a track-record of success:

This late-stage LCM tactic is a particular boon for entrenched, first-line treatments. If tapped by FDA to run a pediatric clinical trial, a drug earns an additional six months market exclusivity regardless of the drug’s efficacy in children. For a drug that has revenue of $1 billion as it nears patent expiration, the $500 million earned in those additional six months will more than pay for any clinical outlays.

Strategic Pricing

This LCM strategy is not strictly limited to late-stage use, but it can be implemented rapidly and help solidify market share through a drugs patent expiration. Through rebates or other co-pay agreements, LCM teams can keep branded prices competitive with new generic entrants and build customer loyalty. Some disease areas are more price sensitive than others. Consumers with chronic conditions are particularly sensitive to price changes. Begin planning this tactic early enough to include a full pricing study to ensure your strategic pricing initiative will have the desired impact on end users without unintended consequences.

Medical Publications

As the saying goes, “any publicity is good publicity.” While that may not be entirely true, earning a drug some additional attention at congresses through well-timed medical publications can help invigorate a mature brand. Analyzing existing clinical trial data in a new way, or preparing a manuscript using real world outcomes data are two great ways to shine a spotlight on the brand. Surveyed LCM teams in our latest study reveal that new publications initiatives can cost less than $1 million, but the return gained from a high impact publication is typically far greater.