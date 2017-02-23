Employ Adaptive Randomization and Other Adaption Types in Early Trial Development Stages

Life science organizations are always looking for ways to optimize their product development. To help maximize their limited resources, many clinical groups utilize adaptive trial designs. Teams can use these more flexible strategies with adaption types such as adaptive randomization and pick-the-winner/drop-the-loser designs to lessen the number of unsuccessful compounds or devices that go to late-stage testing.

Multiple variables influence a companies’ adaptive trial design strategy and adaption type. One significant influencing factor is the trial development stage. Different adaption types such as adaptive randomization and adaptive dose-finding studies are most useful in the early development stages. Cutting Edge Information’s Adaptive Design Clinical Trials report surveyed numerous teams on their use of adaptive trial designs.

The majority of surveyed teams (71%) conducting adaptive trials in Phase 1 use adaptive dose-finding studies.

During Phase 2, 55% of surveyed teams run dose-finding studies, adaptive randomization and same size re-estimation.

Sixty-seven percent of surveyed teams use the drop-the-loser/pick-the-winner design in Phase 2.

While trial stage has a large influence on trial design, the most appropriate trial design varies with each company. Considering other factors like therapeutic area along with the trial development phase can help companies to streamline their clinical development process and get the most out of their resources.