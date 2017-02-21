Use Qualitative Measures, Not Just Attendance, to Gauge Company-Sponsored Medical Education Programs’ Value

Proving the value of medical affairs activities can be particularly frustrating for teams, and company-sponsored medical education is no exception. However, demonstrating value is increasingly important for teams that face pressure from company management to demonstrate the success of their programs. According to Cutting Edge Information’s report, Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, teams most commonly use participant evaluation forms and surveys to gauge success. Teams are less likely to use quantitative data, like attendance, to measure company-sponsored medical education value (Figure 1). Key findings include:

All teams that conduct company-sponsored medical education programs have a method for measuring value.

The most common methods for demonstrating company-sponsored education value are qualitative measures, including event evaluation forms (92% of teams) and participant behavior surveys (85% of teams).

More quantitative metrics, including the number of online views, number and percentage of invitees that attend, geographic reach and event frequency are less commonly used to measure company-sponsored medical education value.

Quantitative measures like attendee numbers and online views, while certainly not irrelevant, do not give teams a clear picture of an event or program’s impact on the target audience. While the number of attendees may give an idea about the scope of a program, company executives are more likely to be interested in how much influence it has on healthcare providers. Ultimately, the goal of company-driven medical education is to influence changes in care delivery through new knowledge. Explained one interviewed company medical director, “it’s not about just doing education for the sake of doing education. It’s about seeing how education drives changes in how HCPs deliver care and how patients respond to that based on evidence-based medicine.”