Executing Effective KOL Segmentation Strategies: Insights Gained from the ExL European KOL/External Expert Engagement Summit

On February 7th and 8th, I had the pleasure of attending ExL’s European KOL Engagement Summit in London. One major theme of the conference was the effective use of KOL segmentation to strengthen thought leader management. Mapping and ranking KOLs can help MSLs and MSL teams significantly improve their relationship with thought leaders throughout the industry. Josephine Garvey, the senior global medical affairs manager at Nutricia, had a very interesting presentation on KOL mapping and planning. In her presentation, she broke KOLs down into four main groups.

Group number 1 is referred to as high impact advocates. They are the thought leaders that strongly support the company’s product. The goal for these KOLs is to nurture and develop strong relationships with them.

Group number 2 consists of high impact KOLs who are either unaware or skeptical of the company’s product. Companies should try to increase their knowledge of the product, and at the very least, turn the skeptics into neutrals.

Group number 3 was referred to as the “crowd of believers”. This group has KOLs who are strong believers in the product, but do not have the influence of those in group 1. The major goal for this group is to empower them and increase their influence.

The final group, group 4, are often called “question marks”. These KOLs have low knowledge and impact. Companies should monitor these KOLs and keep them informed.

The goal of KOL segmentation is to bring all appropriate thought leaders into the first group of high impact advocates. Having a strong group of high impact advocates can significantly improve a product’s launch and overall success.