Emerging HCP Payment Regulations in Japan

Emerging regulations, such as the US Sunshine Act, have led other countries and pharmaceuticals manufacturer groups to create their own regulations that force companies to disclose payments to healthcare providers (HCPs). Because of these regulations, companies around the globe are now reporting payments to physicians for multiple practices.

The Japanese Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers (JPMA) has created a voluntary code to track payments to HCPs whose primary place of practice is in Japan. Companies are currently reporting payments for the following activities:

Research and development expenses Joint research expenses Research commissioning expenses Clinical study expenses Post-Marketing clinical study expenses Adverse drug reaction case reporting expenses Other expenses

Academic research support expenses Scholarship donation General donation Expenses of co-sponsored seminars

Manuscript/writing fees, etc. Lecture fees Manuscript writing/supervising fees Consulting/commissioning fees

Information provision-related expenses Expenses for meetings including lectures, etc. Explanation meeting expenses Medical/pharmaceutical literature, etc. supply expenses

Other Expenses Expenses for hospitality, etc. as a social courtesy Expenses for hospitality, etc.



The JPMA enacted its Code of Practices in January 2013, with enforcement beginning shortly after in April 2013. According to the Code:

The JPMA Code of Practices includes transparency guidelines for the relationships between Pharmaceutical companies and healthcare professionals. Along with their own guidelines regarding transparency, member companies disclose payments to healthcare professionals and medical institutions with their consent. JPMA member companies have also begun disclosing payments to patient organizations in accordance with the Code of Practices. Each member company is responsible for establishing their own company policies regarding these transparency guidelines. The company policies validate the JPMA Code and become the standard for the company. Having these individual guidelines helps to address items that are that are specific to its own situations.

(Source: http://www.jpma.or.jp/english/policies_guidelines/pdf/code_practice.pdf)

Similar to the Sunshine Act provisions requiring drug manufacturers to disclose physician payments regularly, the JPMA code requires annual disclosures. Here’s what the Code requires:

According the JPMA Code, all payments in the previous fiscal year must be disclosed after financial closing through the company’s website. All payments in each fiscal year must be disclosed in the following fiscal year. However, for R&D expenses, only the annual total amount needs to be disclosed in the following fiscal year up to fiscal 2015. From fiscal 2016 and onwards, annual total amount and the items specified in Section 3, Targets of Disclosure, need to be disclosed from fiscal 2017.

Disclosures for most activities need to include the name of the KOL, the department of the University or Hospital they are affiliated with, the number of services, and the total payment in Japanese Yen. Yet for some activities, such as lectures and meetings, only the annual number of meetings and the annual total amount need to be disclosed.

In the United States, we’ve seen that disclosure requirements, both at the state and federal level, have varying repercussions. Some key opinion leaders (KOLs) have stopped working with the pharmaceutical industry. Others will continue to work with the industry, but perhaps not as frequently so that their total compensation derived from pharmaceutical companies remains low. And as with any of these disclosure policies, KOLs will need to be paid at fair market value (FMV).

As regulations regarding payment disclosures continue to develop around the world, you can count on Cutting Edge Information to provide you with the most up-to-date fair market value data to help you maintain both competitive, yet compliant payments.