Utilize KAM Teams to Improve Formulary Decisions

Key account management (KAM) teams at many companies focus on providing a strategic approach for major accounts. These teams attempt to coordinate all field force efforts to meet all their accounts’ needs. KAMs often work closely with internal groups to organize effective support for their accounts’ needs, and many are looking to increase their involvement in strategic planning. Formulary decisions are one major area where KAMs can use their account knowledge and experience to improve the service to key accounts.

Cutting Edge Information’s Pharmaceutical Key Account Management report collected information on the percentage of surveyed KAM teams that are involved in decision making with key accounts.

Eighty-two percent of surveyed KAM teams influence formulary decisions for key accounts.

All surveyed general KAM teams from the US and Latin America, and 80% of European teams participate in formulary decision making.

Targeted KAMs often focus on high-level executives and directors making them useful in formulary decisions.

Using KAM teams to improve decisions and overall key account strategy can not only help to satisfy customers, but also increase the satisfaction of the individual KAMs. Involving these teams in decisions can greatly increase the success of KAMs while also providing more positive reactions for accounts.