Implement Early Planning to Improve Retrospective Study Outcomes

Many companies use retrospective studies to uncover new product information. By using information from previous interventional studies and other secondary sources, teams do not need to identify and recruit patient populations or monitor sites and conduct patient retention initiatives. Due to the significantly lower cost and duration than traditional studies, retrospective studies are becoming an increasingly more popular resource for multiple teams ranging from clinical to market access.

Figure 1 displays the percentage of surveyed teams who conduct retrospective studies for the given objectives.

The most common objective of a retrospective study is demonstrating cost-effectiveness, with 31% of surveyed teams.

The next two most common objectives are investigating product utilization and commitment trials with 23% and 15% of surveyed teams, respectively.

Gathering additional safety data, investigating long-term effectiveness, investigating outcomes were all used as an objective by 8% of surveyed teams, along with the “other” category.

No surveyed team conducts retrospective studies on investigating new patient populations, product indications or dosing levels.

Many of these objectives are useful for multiple groups in life science companies. Gathering additional safety or outcomes data may help clinical and medical affairs groups enhance existing product profiles. Retrospective studies may also help improve teams’ future clinical development strategies and support market access objectives such as pricing and reimbursement. With diverse objective options and low cost and risk, it is likely that life science companies will continue to increase their use of retrospective studies.