Insights from the Medical Affairs Advancement Forum

CBI held the Medical Affairs Advancement Forum this past January 30th and 31st in Philadelphia. There were many knowledgeable speakers from wide-ranging backgrounds: From an MSL Manager at a Top 10 pharmaceutical company to a Medical Affairs Director at a start-up firm. As a result, the attendees gained useful insights to carry back and use in their day-to-day operations.

In the opening talk, Dr. Usman Iqbal, Senior Director, Medical Affairs/HEOR of Trevena Inc., discussed the current and emerging trends impacting medical affairs roles. During this talk and other Medical Affairs Advancement Forum presentations, conference attendees exchanged useful information and ideas with the speakers and amongst themselves. The key word for this conference was “insights.” For every discussion, there were many ideas and points mentioned that everyone could benefit from learning. All thoughts led back to the insights that were shared and discussed among the speakers and attendees.

Other talks on Day 1 covered topics such as: “Spotlight on Regulatory and Enforcement Trends” as well as “Measure and Evaluate the Medical Affairs Value Proposition” given by Robert Matheis, Executive Director of Global Scientific Communications at Celgene. In the afternoon, participants were treated to a discussion by Karen Lowney, Executive Director Global Compliance and Shontelle Dodson, VP Global Medical Excellence/Medical Affairs, both from Astellas. Their main idea centered around “Engaging in Compliant Medical Affairs and Commercial Collaborations.” They shared their experiences as a company about how they monitor and record scientific exchange and promotional activities. Wrapping up the afternoon, we heard talks about “Establishing KOL Relationships” by Tama Chaar, Oncology MSL from Sanofi Genzyme in addition to tips on “Optimizing MSL Utilization with Tailored Training and Education.” Some key questions that Tama’s talk addressed included:

How are MSLs trained in your company?

What strategies are used for training and onboarding of MSLs?

What are best practices for training MSLs to go global?

Moving into Day 2 of the Medical Affairs Advancement Forum, the speeches continued to concentrate around MSL/KOL Relationships. There was also a very informative presentation by Kevin Appareti, Senior Director, Global Medical Science Liaison at Philips Healthcare. He shared his experience with “Establishing Best Practices for Effective Advisory Boards.” His dialogue included everything from ‘Developing Clear Objectives’ to ‘Interactive Agendas’ and ‘Measuring the Success of Advisory Boards.’

Rachel Leder Couchener, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Mateon Therapeutics, presented the final case study. Rachel elaborated on her personal experiences of managing a small medical affairs team at a start-up company. It was interesting and refreshing to hear all the insights shared by representatives of big and small pharmaceutical and device companies, consultants and vendors.