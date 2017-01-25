Introducing the Medical Affairs Launch Strategy Series

Product launch is an exciting and critical time for a life science company, and — more and more — medical affairs is joining the excitement. But getting senior management buy-in for medical affairs launch activities can be difficult. Once teams do earn this buy-in, the next challenge is determining how to orchestrate medical affairs launch strategy, resources and activities among the various medical affairs subfunctions. Cutting Edge Information can help.

Our new Medical Affairs Launch Planning series investigates product launch case studies to help teams benchmark their strategies. The series contains 10 modules — all built from the same set of case studies — that each delve into a different aspect of medical affairs launch strategy.

The first two modules, Medical Affairs Organization’s Role in Brand Launch and Designing Medical Affairs Strategy, examine interviewed medical affairs leaders’ launch strategies and the structures they use to implement those strategies.

After that, the next seven modules present subfunction budgets, staffing and outsourcing data for products throughout the launch window. These subfunctions include: Medical science liaisons Thought leader development Medical publications Medical information Investigator-initiated trials Independent medical education Company-sponsored medical education

What’s more, the final module presents medical affairs subfunction spend as a percentage of product revenue. Get excited.

Medical affairs is crucial during the launch window, but the team’s success is contingent on having management buy-in and a clear-cut strategy. Check out the Medical Affairs Launch Planning series to compare your team’s resources and tactics.