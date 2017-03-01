Insights from ExL’s European KOL/External Expert Engagement Summit

I had the opportunity to attend ExL’s European KOL/External Expert Engagement Summit hosted in London, February 7th and 8th. One main topic discussed each day was focused on how to grow strong relationships with your Key Opinion Leaders. During day one of the conference, Josephine Garvey with Nutricia spoke passionately about how important it was to maintain sustainable trusted relationships with our KOLs. What I have learned is that it is extremely vital for companies to uphold positive relationships with their field forces and our KOLs. Josephine enlightened the attendees with four main ways to maintain these relationships and continue them to grow.

Step one is to plan . No matter if you are trying to gain relationships with new KOLs or maintain the relationship with long-standing KOLs, this step is very crucial. Before connecting with your KOLs start out by determining what issues you are having and ask yourself, what is the overall purpose, and what you are trying to do. Simply writing out your thoughts will benefit you in the end to perceive the overall goal you are working toward.

Step two is to connect. To connect with your KOLs you need to reflect on what their needs and issues are, and what is important to the KOL you are working with. Take the time to talk to your KOLs, listen to what they are saying, and continue to have positive interactions to endure this relationship to grow.

Step three is to develop. During this step, Josephine explained that overall, relationships are built on trust, and it can take years to build up this trust, yet, it can take just one minute to lose it. To build and maintain these relationships with KOLs honesty is key.

Step four is to evaluate. When your KOLs are evaluating your company pay attention to the good and bad aspects they mention. This will help point you to your strengths and weaknesses to work on and overall improve in the future.

KOLs can play a huge role in your company, however, try not to use the same experts each time you have questions. Start developing new relationships by using these four steps to invest in new KOLs, and to build and grow the KOL relationships with your field forces.