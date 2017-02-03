 Marketing and Managed Markets Groups Can Enhance Your Team’s Market Access Launch Strategy – Data Insights and Benchmarking | Cutting Edge Information
linkedin
rss
68 TW Alexander Dr. RTP, NC 27709
+1 (919)-403-6583
+1 (919)-433-0220
support@cuttingedgeinfo.com

Marketing and Managed Markets Groups Can Enhance Your Team’s Market Access Launch Strategy

Looking to build a successful market access launch strategy?  Incorporating multiple groups can bring in valuable expertise and enhance your team’s performance.  In particular, marketing and managed markets groups have payer relationship experience that can boost your team’s market access strategy around product launch.  Cutting Edge Information’s report, Managing Market Access Launch Activities, finds that most surveyed teams bring in these groups as part of their market access launch strategy.  Figure 1 shows the percentage of teams that involve different groups in market access launch activities.

  • One hundred percent of surveyed market access and marketing groups assist with market access launch.
  • Seventy-five percent of managed market groups are involved with market access launch.

Tending to payers’ needs is a crucial component of a successful market access launch strategy.  Market access teams that involve marketing groups in launch activities can take advantage of their unique experience.  Said an interviewed Company A executive about marketing involvement, “You are dealing with someone that understands payer.”  Marketing groups may get involved with market access teams before launch to aide with product commercialization for payers.  After launch, they may help train field forces on product marketing materials.

Managed markets groups can also play an important role in a market access launch strategy.  These groups may help meet payer needs by delivering key product information—like health economics and comparative effectiveness data.  Additionally, managed markets staff support market access launches by maintaining a consistent message to payers and other external stakeholders that oversee product reimbursement.

market access launch strategy blog graphic

Figure 1: Percentage of Company Groups Involved With General Market Access Launch Activities, By Group Type

Carson Hurt
Research Analyst
919-433-0211
Send Message


RELATED PRODUCTS
Sale! US Managed Markets Cover
U.S. Managed Markets
|
$1,995.00 $995.00
Add to cart
Pharmaceutical Pricing Cover
Pharmaceutical Pricing Strategy
$1,995.00
Add to cart
Health Outcomes Liaison and Managed Care Liaison Team cover
Health Outcomes Liaison (HOL) and Managed Care Liaison Teams
$3,495.00
Add to cart
Stephanie McCann
February 3, 2017 in Market Access
February 3, 2017