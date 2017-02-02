Market Access Timelines: When Should HEOR Activities Begin?

It’s nothing new to say that a successful market access team will begin activities well before launch. But how long before launch should each activity begin? Cutting Edge Information’s report Global Market Access Strategies investigates current and ideal market access timelines for various medical affairs groups. Unsurprisingly, most teams wish they started activities earlier than they do — but some would like to start only a few months earlier while others would prefer starting a year earlier.

For instance, the report found that surveyed small company teams begin health economics activities an average of 19.4 months prior to pharma product launch. However, the ideal start time for them is an average 24.4 months before launch. Surveyed teams from larger companies would also like to start earlier than they currently do, but their average ideal start time is later. One reason behind this difference is that large companies tend to have more product launches, so they may already have processes and infrastructures in place to support HEOR activities. Small companies, on the other hand, may have to build these systems from scratch, necessitating an earlier start.

But regardless of infrastructure, collecting health economics and outcomes data takes time. As an interviewed head of market access explained, “You just need time. All the money in the world isn’t going to help you if you need a year’s worth of data.” Successful teams will set their HEOR activities in motion — first establishing their processes and then collecting data — at least a year before product launch.