Adjust Independent Medical Health Education Grant Funding Timelines to Best Support Your Product Type

Life science medical affairs teams support independent medical health education programs to increase awareness of a disease state and its available treatment options. As part of their medical education strategy, teams develop timelines for funding program grants during product lifecycles. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Medical Education: Innovating CME to Improve Patient Outcomes, suggests that the product type that medical affairs teams typically support can affect how they spread out independent medical health education grant funding. The report finds that teams supporting mostly niche and orphan products begin funding grants earlier in the product lifecycle than teams that support blockbuster products. In addition, those teams continue sponsoring independent medical health education programs much later than teams responsible for blockbuster drugs.

CEI’s report examines medical information teams’ independent medical education (IME) funding timelines around a typical product launch. The four teams that mostly support niche or orphan products begin funding medical education grants at Phase 3a or earlier. One team reports funding two grants at Phase 2 of product development. Additionally, all four niche and orphan product teams continue supporting IME programs at least five years after registration and launch. Because niche and orphan products treat indications with very small patient population sizes, these disease states and their available treatment options aren’t as well-known as those affecting large populations. To combat this knowledge gap, teams fund medical education programs over a long period of time.

In contrast, neither profiled blockbuster product team begins funding grants before launch. One team continues supporting programs at least five years after launch while the other funds its final IME grants 2-3 years after launch. Blockbuster products treat indications affecting very large patient populations. Awareness for these diseases and treatment options is generally very high. With a much smaller knowledge gap to overcome, medical education teams can spend less time disseminating disease state or treatment information to support them.