Using Digital and Print Patient Education Tactics to Increase Adherence

Patient non-compliance can have several negative consequences, including increased healthcare costs from avoidable hospital visits and serious risks to the patient’s health. In addition, utilizing a product improperly can lead to losses in company revenue. Often, patients do not understand many of the risks involved with non-compliance. To increase patient adherence, life science companies address gaps in patients’ knowledge by supporting patient education tactics. Two tactics that adherence teams commonly employ to combat non-compliance are print brochures and digital media. These programs aim to change patient behavior by providing disease state information and relevant literature. By filling important gaps in knowledge, these materials encourage patients to comply with proper use guidelines, thereby reducing non-adherence.

Printed brochures and handouts that include educational information are often incorporated into patient adherence strategies. Of six surveyed adherence teams reporting their print budgets in Cutting Edge Information’s report, Patient Adherence Program Planning: Drive Compliance to Improve Treatment Outcomes, five teams supported educational brochures and handouts in 2016. Three of the teams spent at least 50% of their print adherence budget on patient education materials.

With internet access steadily rising, digital media has become another patient education tactic that life science teams use to encourage adherence. Forward-thinking teams reach patients where they are by creating websites with relevant education material. They may even set up online platforms where patients can chat live with healthcare professionals to resolve treatment questions. These web-based patient education tactics can be especially useful. Many patients prefer to look on the internet to get medical information before turning to their healthcare provider. Giving patients access to reliable information about their disease state or treatment through a convenient medium can increase adherence and improve patient outcomes.