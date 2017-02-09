Use Population Health Management Data to Boost Your Team’s Market Access Strategy

As the US market continues to see rising healthcare costs, stakeholders are looking for ways to prioritize value and encourage savings. Life science organizations are increasingly looking to population health management activities to improve patient health outcomes and build a product value story. Cutting Edge Information’s report, Global Market Access Strategies, reveals how many pharmaceutical teams are leveraging population health management data to support their market access strategies. These data and activities pertaining to population health allow teams to pinpoint gaps in care given to patient populations. This can give teams the insight they need to paint a product value story, describing how a product or treatment can improve patient outcomes. Determining where treatments can be administered to prevent costly medical interventions later can be particularly useful for teams hoping to demonstrate product value.

According to Cutting Edge Information’s report, many market access teams are currently utilizing population health management tools as part of their market access strategy (Figure 1). Key findings from the report include:

Seventeen percent of surveyed teams have a dedicated population health management function in place.

One quarter of teams are involved with population health management, though on an ad hoc basis.

Although the majority of surveyed teams (58%) are not involved with population health management activities, the percentage of teams who are has likely grown in recent years. As more key stakeholders become interested in metrics supporting product value and opportunities for cost savings, population health management is likely to become a more widespread component of market access strategies.

Figure 1: Management of Population Health Management Activities: All Teams