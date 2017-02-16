Product Portfolios and Organizational Perspectives Influence Preclinical Team Membership

Successfully steering a drug from conceptual stages to clinical trials is often a collective effort that relies on multiple sets of expertise. Within the life sciences industry, preclinical structures draw upon the experience of pharmacologists, toxicologists and other preclinical scientists to strengthen and expand research and development (R&D) product portfolios. Preclinical groups may also include functions outside of R&D, such as medical and regulatory affairs.

Research findings from Cutting Edge Information’s Early-Stage Product Development study reveal that the highest percentages of surveyed global and country-level teams incorporate toxicology, pharmacology and lab animal science subgroups into their preclinical structures. Eighty-seven percent of surveyed teams include at least one toxicology subgroup (Figure 1). By comparison, companies were less likely to involve material science or information technology (IT) subgroups in preclinical activities—22% and 35% of surveyed teams, respectively.

Figure 1: Percentage of Preclinical Functions that Include the Following Subgroups

To some extent, preclinical representation may depend upon company type. One of the primary roles of material biocompatibility teams is to evaluate whether materials used in product design are safe. Specifically, biocompatibility teams may assess risks associated with the materials used in device design, such as the potential for chemical leakage or material degradation. Likewise, medical device teams are more likely to use these groups than pharmaceutical manufacturers. Consequently, taking medical device responses separately shows a higher presence of material biocompatibility FTEs within preclinical teams. Of seven surveyed medical device companies, only one does not include material biocompatibility in its preclinical structure.

Ethical perspectives may also shape the types of groups that companies include. For example, some companies may distance themselves from animal testing. Likewise, global and country-level preclinical teams at these organizations may be reluctant to develop an internal lab animal science group. On rare occasions where no alternative to animal testing exists, these companies may conduct extensive vendor selection activities before partnering with a third-party organization.