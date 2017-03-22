Forming a Thought Leader Development Group?

It is key for companies forming a thought leader development group to establish the appropriate structure and relationships for their team. When structuring a group, teams should uphold a certain amount of noninvolvement because naturally, they assist both the clinical and commercial functions. Relationships with thought leaders are significant to have, as well, they help to continue a strong rapport between thought leader development groups and your medical affairs team to assure the organization’s success.

Thought leader development groups will communicate with personnel in all functions, such as marketing, medical affairs, clinical development, and even commercial teams. However, due to compliance reasons, thought leader development teams should report directly to the medical affairs department. Our research has shown that the best practice is to make sure that medical affairs controls a direct communication between thought leaders and company personnel in case any clinical data conversation occurs.

Even though thought leader development teams typically report directly to medical affairs – as shown in Figure 1 – they should still maintain good communication with marketing, and research and development teams as needed. Often, drug companies structure their thought leader development teams within commercial operations because these leaders regularly consult for marketing events, such as promotional speeches. Overall, as an industry shifts its attention more toward research and development, thought leaders will certainly play a superior role in clinical events.

Thought leader management groups have too many surrounding regulations for companies to take on the challenges with an informal team in position. Companies should focus on controlling the direct communication between thought leaders and other personnel. When commercial and marketing teams directly contact thought leaders, that can raise red flags. Determine how you can keep your team well communicated but assure the thought leaders and medical affairs team maintain their direct communication.

Figure 1: Reporting Relationships and Company Interactions with Though Leader Development