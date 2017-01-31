Effectively Structuring Thought Leader Liaison Teams to Augment Scientific Expertise

There are several possible ways that life science companies can structure their medical science liaison (MSL) teams. The most common arrangement is by therapeutic area. Forming thought leader liaison teams this way enables thought leader liaisons to become specialized experts in particular disease areas, creating more valuable interactions with key opinion leaders (KOLs). Other possible groupings for thought leader liaison teams include region and product. The main goal of MSL teams regardless of their organizational structure is to establish and maintain valuable relationships with health care practitioners and to use those relationships to benefit their company.

Thought leader liaisons are expected to discuss specific products and disease areas with physicians. In response to this, most surveyed teams group MSLs by therapeutic expertise. Some thought leader liaison teams may also assemble their MSLs based on region. This is beneficial because it decreases necessary travel while also enabling team communication. Figure 1 dissects how surveyed companies structure their MSL teams.

Of all surveyed teams, 74% use disease area as a structure organization method. Forty-three percent of surveyed teams organize their teams by both disease area and region. Only 31% of surveyed teams structure based on just disease area.

No more than 10% of surveyed teams arrange their MSLs by ways other than disease area.

About 18% of surveyed teams categorize their MSL teams by either region or region and product. Another 2% of surveyed teams organize their MSLs by just the product.

A few teams report their MSL team structure as “other”. One such team organizes themselves by local affiliates, disease area and product.



Choosing the appropriate structure for MSL teams is one of the best ways to ensure that thought leader liaisons can develop strong relationships with KOLs and increase the value each MSL provides the company.

Figure 1: MSL Team Structure: All Teams