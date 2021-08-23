COVID-19 and HCP Engagements: Understanding the Impact of Virtual Events
Tuesday, September 14 at 10am ET
Learn about the results of CEI’s recent survey on virtual events and what HCP engagements have looked like throughout the pandemic — and will likely look like in the future. Join Eric Bolesh and Jacob Presson on Tuesday, September 14 at 10am ET for an insightful webinar presentation. In this session:
- Hear how different regions of the world reacted to the effectiveness of virtual presentations and meetings
- Explore the types of challenges companies encountered
- Learn about options to consider when thinking about virtual versus in-person events in the future and how to set your organization up for success.
Can’t attend this live webinar? Recordings of this webinar, as well as pass webinars, are made available on our YouTube channel.
