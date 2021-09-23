Dear Friends and Colleagues:

We are excited to share Pharma Tech Outlook’s 2021 Compliance Edition, which names the top Compliance Solution Providers for the Life Sciences industry. Our very own Chief Operating Officer, Eric Bolesh, is on the cover! You can read all about Cutting Edge and his conversation with the magazine in the cover story here.

Before the music plays us off the stage, we must humbly thank you, our clients and partners, for working with us and helping us achieve this recognition. Your participation in our annual survey and willingness to share your experiences allow us to develop our global FMV product, which is now recognized as the industry standard for life sciences companies of all sizes. So, thank you!

Make it a great day,

The Cutting Edge Information Team

PS – It’s not too late to participate in this year’s Annual FMV Payments Survey! Click here to learn more.