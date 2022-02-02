We’re excited to announce that Eric Bolesh, COO of Cutting Edge Information, will be participating on a panel discussion on February 23, 2022. This event is hosted by the Patient Engagement Open Forum. The PE Open Forum is jointly organized by PFMD, EUPATI and EPF to provide a patient-centred environment for co-creation of solutions with and by all involved stakeholders to practice and advance patient engagement (PE).

Demystifying the methodology to determine market value when remunerating the patient community for interactions with the pharmaceutical industry.

February 23, 2022 · 16:00 to 17:30 CET

In recent years the healthcare system has experienced many benefits from the substantial collaborative work that enables ethical and compliant interactions between the patient community and the pharmaceutical industry. Key initiatives and deliverables have laid a strong foundation, such as the Reasonable Agreements between Patient Advocates and Pharmaceutical Companies project (RAPP), the National Health Council (NHC) Compensation Toolbox, Working together guidelines from European and International Trade Associations (EFPIA, IFPMA), and definitive work from public private partnerships such as IMI-PARADIGM and EUPATI.

In 2021, we discussed the tensions that exist on the subject of remuneration and fair market value for work delivered by the patient community and the PFMD project for global harmonization to drive consistency and transparency in policies, processes, and methodologies.

In this session, we want to demystify the methodologies and processes currently in use to determine the hourly rates applied to patient engagement activities. This rate is commonly referred to as the Fair Market Value (FMV).

Learn why this work is important, what we will deliver and how you, your organization and your network can contribute to and benefit from the deliverables.

The PE Open Forum is jointly organized by PFMD, EUPATI and EPF