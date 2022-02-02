We’re excited to announce that Eric Bolesh, COO of Cutting Edge Information, will be participating on a panel discussion on February 23, 2022. This event is hosted by the Patient Engagement Open Forum. The PE Open Forum is jointly organized by PFMD, EUPATI and EPF to provide a patient-centred environment for co-creation of solutions with and by all involved stakeholders to practice and advance patient engagement (PE).
Demystifying the methodology to determine market value when remunerating the patient community for interactions with the pharmaceutical industry.
February 23, 2022 · 16:00 to 17:30 CET
In recent years the healthcare system has experienced many benefits from the substantial collaborative work that enables ethical and compliant interactions between the patient community and the pharmaceutical industry. Key initiatives and deliverables have laid a strong foundation, such as the Reasonable Agreements between Patient Advocates and Pharmaceutical Companies project (RAPP), the National Health Council (NHC) Compensation Toolbox, Working together guidelines from European and International Trade Associations (EFPIA, IFPMA), and definitive work from public private partnerships such as IMI-PARADIGM and EUPATI.
In 2021, we discussed the tensions that exist on the subject of remuneration and fair market value for work delivered by the patient community and the PFMD project for global harmonization to drive consistency and transparency in policies, processes, and methodologies.
In this session, we want to demystify the methodologies and processes currently in use to determine the hourly rates applied to patient engagement activities. This rate is commonly referred to as the Fair Market Value (FMV).
Learn why this work is important, what we will deliver and how you, your organization and your network can contribute to and benefit from the deliverables.
The PE Open Forum is jointly organized by PFMD, EUPATI and EPF
- Patient Focused Medicines Development (PFMD) was established in October 2015 as an open, independent global coalition of health stakeholders. PFMD aims to transform the way in which we understand, engage, and partner with patients globally in the design and conducting of research and development of medicines by focusing on unmet patient needs. They are bringing together relevant experts and synergizing disparate but complementary efforts that integrate the voice of the PATIENT across the lifecycle of medicine. PFMD is driving the culture change and co-producing tools needed to make systematic patient engagement happen. Click here to visit their website.
- The European Patients’ Academy is a pan-European programme implemented as a public-private partnership by a collaborative multi-stakeholder consortium from the pharmaceutical industry, academia, not-for-profit, and patient organisations. The Academy was started, developed and implemented as a flagship project of the Innovative Medicines Initiative, and continues to be led by the European Patients’ Forum. EUPATI supports patient engagement in medicines development by providing education and training to patients, industry, and other stakeholders through e-learning, face-to-face training, 23 national platforms, and an online Toolbox currently used by more than 4 million users in 13 languages. Click here to visit their website.
- The European Patients’ Forum is an independent non-profit, non-governmental umbrella organisation of patient organisations across Europe and across disease-areas. Their 75 members include disease-specific patient groups active at EU level and national coalitions of patients. EPF’s mission is to advance the interests of patients and patients’ communities by strengthening their collective impact across Europe through effective advocacy, education, empowerment, and partnership. Click here to visit their website.