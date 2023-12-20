2023 Year in Review

As we approach the end of 2023, it’s an opportune moment to express gratitude to our clients and partners as we reflect on the strides Cutting Edge Information (CEI) has made this year. In the ever-evolving landscape of HCP remuneration, CEI continues to deliver market-leading FMV hourly rates and share benchmarks for the industry. Here’s a snapshot into some of our accomplishments this year.

1. Expanding FMV Database

CEI launched the new year with our 2023 FMV database. With an expansive collection of more than 230,000 observations, it is our most informed database to date. Encompassing data from more than 125 countries and spanning across more than 270 HCP and Non-HCP titles, CEI’s database provides users with the coverage essential to designing HCP fee-for-service arrangements.

2. Subject Matter Experts

Throughout the year, CEI sponsored and attended four premier industry conferences. Our COO, Eric Bolesh, presented as a featured speaker at the Speaker Programs Summit in Philadelphia, PA and at the 24th Annual Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Ethics and Compliance Congress in National Harbor, MD. Alongside leaders in the industry with diverse compliance backgrounds, Eric discussed the emerging trends in the FMV space and FMV deployment strategies. We value the opportunity to promote knowledge-sharing across the industry and to make new connections along the way.

3. Recognition of our Commitment to Excellence

For a second year, CEI’s very own Eric Bolesh was featured on the cover of Life Sciences Review magazine’s Compliance Edition. CEI was named as a Top 10 Life Sciences Compliance Services Provider, and sat down with the magazine to discuss our improved methodology and our approach to client collaboration. We were honored by this recognition, and we look forward to continuing in this tradition of excellence for many years to come.

Cutting Edge Information’s dedication to sound statistical practices and customer service will continue to be the main driver as we help compliance teams across the globe handle the hurdles in developing compensation for HCPs. We believe that this will set the stage for even greater achievements in 2024 and beyond.

If you are interested in learning more in the new year, please visit https://cuttingedgeinfo.com/contact/