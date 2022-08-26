CEI Named a Top 10 Compliance Solutions Provider

It happened again!?!? That’s right, Cutting Edge Information has been recognized by another publication as being an outstanding provider of compliance solutions – namely for our HCP Fair Market Value (FMV) services. Life Sciences Review, a prominent voice in reporting on the business and technology side of Pharma, Biotech and Medical Devices, has listed Cutting Edge Information in its annual list of 10 companies at the forefront of compliance solutions in 2022.

Highlighting the methodology behind, and the relationships that fuel the success of Cutting Edge Information’s FMV services, the article also includes snippets from a one-on-one interview with COO Eric Bolesh. We at Cutting Edge Information want to sincerely thank Life Sciences Review as well as all the companies that have contributed to making our 20+ years in business possible. If this article or blog has piqued your interest, drop us a line here and find out how we can help bolster your HCP compliance strategy.